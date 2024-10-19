 Bhimthadi Jatra Returns: When Will The 18th Edition Take Place In Pune?
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBhimthadi Jatra Returns: When Will The 18th Edition Take Place In Pune?

Bhimthadi Jatra Returns: When Will The 18th Edition Take Place In Pune?

The stalls are already sold out and inquiries are closed for this year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Bhimthadi Jatra Returns: When Will The 18th Edition Take Place In Pune? | FPJ Photo

Bhimthadi Jatra, one of the biggest rural carnivals in Pune, returns for its 18th edition from December 20 to 25. A brainchild of NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar's mother Sunanda Pawar, the jatra will be held at the Agricultural College Ground in Sinchannagar.

Each year, the jatra has a variety of food products to purchase like masalas and pickles. There are live food counters where you can indulge in a diverse array of dishes - both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. There are also several utensils made from mud or wood that you can buy, which are only found in villages.

Apart from this, the jatra is also a shoppers' paradise as there are clothes available made by designers and craftsmen from different parts of the country using natural materials like organic cotton, khadi, linen and natural dyes.

Read Also
Pune: 70th Edition Of Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav To Be Held From December 18-20
article-image

Moreover, there are a variety of handcrafted items, ornaments, and showpieces to buy. Basically, it is a one-stop junction to enjoy a complete rural carnival.

FPJ Shorts
Neelam Kothari Breaks Down As She Recalls Divorce From Rishi Sethia: 'Was Told To Wear Indian Clothes, Give Up Non-Veg'
Neelam Kothari Breaks Down As She Recalls Divorce From Rishi Sethia: 'Was Told To Wear Indian Clothes, Give Up Non-Veg'
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2024 Dates Revealed By Council Member; Check Here
ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2024 Dates Revealed By Council Member; Check Here
Rest Of The Indian Diplomats In Canada 'Clearly On Notice': Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joy
Rest Of The Indian Diplomats In Canada 'Clearly On Notice': Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joy
Video: Rohit Sharma's Response To Fan's 'IPL Mein Kaunsa Team' At Chinnaswamy Stadium Goes Viral
Video: Rohit Sharma's Response To Fan's 'IPL Mein Kaunsa Team' At Chinnaswamy Stadium Goes Viral

The speciality of the Bhimthadi Jatra is that the stalls are all mostly run by women from Self Help Groups (SHGs). Here, they are given a chance to present their skills and earn handsome monetary rewards from it.

Read Also
'Ajit Dada Promised...': NCP Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar, Over 800 Office Bearers Withdraw...
article-image

The stalls are already sold out and inquiries are closed for this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhimthadi Jatra Returns: When Will The 18th Edition Take Place In Pune?

Bhimthadi Jatra Returns: When Will The 18th Edition Take Place In Pune?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Illegal Liquor, Cash & Valuable Metal Worth ₹10.64 Cr Seized In 3 Days...

Pune: 70th Edition Of Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav To Be Held From December 18-20

Pune: 70th Edition Of Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav To Be Held From December 18-20

Who Is Laxman Dhoble? Solapur BJP Leader Set To Join NCP (SP)

Who Is Laxman Dhoble? Solapur BJP Leader Set To Join NCP (SP)

'Ajit Dada Promised...': NCP Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar, Over 800 Office Bearers Withdraw...

'Ajit Dada Promised...': NCP Pune City Chief Deepak Mankar, Over 800 Office Bearers Withdraw...