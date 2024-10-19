Bhimthadi Jatra Returns: When Will The 18th Edition Take Place In Pune? | FPJ Photo

Bhimthadi Jatra, one of the biggest rural carnivals in Pune, returns for its 18th edition from December 20 to 25. A brainchild of NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar's mother Sunanda Pawar, the jatra will be held at the Agricultural College Ground in Sinchannagar.

Each year, the jatra has a variety of food products to purchase like masalas and pickles. There are live food counters where you can indulge in a diverse array of dishes - both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. There are also several utensils made from mud or wood that you can buy, which are only found in villages.

Apart from this, the jatra is also a shoppers' paradise as there are clothes available made by designers and craftsmen from different parts of the country using natural materials like organic cotton, khadi, linen and natural dyes.

Moreover, there are a variety of handcrafted items, ornaments, and showpieces to buy. Basically, it is a one-stop junction to enjoy a complete rural carnival.

The speciality of the Bhimthadi Jatra is that the stalls are all mostly run by women from Self Help Groups (SHGs). Here, they are given a chance to present their skills and earn handsome monetary rewards from it.

The stalls are already sold out and inquiries are closed for this year.