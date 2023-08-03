Pune: Bombay High Court Orders Immediate Action On Long-Pending Baner-Pashan Link Road | Representative Image

In a landmark ruling, the Bombay High Court has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take immediate action in case of the long-pending Baner-Pashan Link Road, which has remained unfinished for the past three decades.

The court's order came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Baner Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust, representing over 250,000 residents of the region, who have been grappling with severe hardships due to the incomplete road.

The Baner-Pashan Link Road was originally sanctioned in the Development plan of the region in 1992 with the objective of connecting the neighbourhoods of Baner and Pashan.

Here's what Baner Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust has to say

According to the press release issued by the petitioners, representing the Baner Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust, the proposed statements highlighted the situation regarding the incomplete Baner-Pashan Link Road. The information was presented as part of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the trust, which represents over 250,000 residents in the region. Advocates Satya Muley and Megha Maske represented the residents and the petitioner in the case.

It stated, "According to the press release issued by the petitioners, the originally proposed Baner-Pashan Link Road was designed to span 1200 meters in length and 36 meters in width, aimed at providing much-needed connectivity and alleviating traffic congestion in the region. Regrettably, despite three decades having passed, only a 1000-meter stretch was completed in 2014. The remaining two critical sections, measuring 150 meters and 50 meters respectively, remain unfinished, leading to the road's ineffectiveness and the squandering of public funds."

It added, "The lack of completion has caused considerable inconvenience to the residents of Baner, Pashan, Balewadi, and Aundh, whose population has seen significant growth in the past 15 years. The available narrow and hazardous alternative roads, measuring a mere 7 meters in width, are ill-equipped to handle the escalating traffic flow. Additionally, efforts to widen these roads are complicated by the presence of existing private properties, leaving the residents with limited and hazardous transportation options."

PMC tried to defend its stand by stating a lack of funds

The PMC has tried to defend its stand by stating a lack of funds, the landowner’s non-cooperation in handing over the land and the absence of an elected general body to take decisions. However, the petitioners, represented by Advocate Satya Muley, argued in the High Court that the PMC's claims do not hold water. They pointed out that the PMC has consistently collected substantial tax revenues over the years, making the financial excuse implausible. Additionally, they warned that the continued postponement would lead to escalating costs, making the completion of the road increasingly unaffordable.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif S Doctor, the Bombay High Court Bench presiding over the case, acknowledged the severity of the situation. The court noted that the incomplete road, lying idle since 2014, has caused severe inconveniences to the residents and adversely impacted public interest. It also took note of the earlier communications regarding the road's completion, emphasizing that a decision should have been taken by the Municipal Commissioner by now.

After hearing the matter, the High Court directed the Municipal Commissioner to take decisive action and complete the Baner-Pashan Link Road. The court stressed that the unconstructed stretch of 200 meters must not be left as it is, and construction must proceed in the interest of the public. If negotiations with the landowners fail, the PMC has been directed to initiate the compulsory land acquisition process as per relevant laws.

The High Court granted the PMC time until 20 September to present a comprehensive plan outlining the timeline for land acquisition and the completion of the unconstructed road stretch.

Residents of the region, who have been vocal in their demands for the completion of the Baner-Pashan Link Road, expressed relief and hope that the court's directives would awaken the PMC to the urgency of the situation. They urged the PMC to prioritize the completion of not only the Baner-Pashan Link Road but also the other 350 link roads that are pending due to land acquisition delays.

Advocate Satya Muley, along with Advocate Megha Maske, who represented the residents and the petitioner, hailed the court's order as a wake-up call for the PMC. They emphasized that amenities such as roads, bridges, and link roads are basic rights of the residents, for which they pay taxes to the Corporation. They urged the PMC to promptly address the citizens' grievances and respect the public's will by taking immediate measures to complete the road and other essential civic amenities.

