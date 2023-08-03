Pune-Mumbai Expressway: Traffic Disrupted After Collision Of Trucks Near Bhor Ghat Police Chowki; 1 Dead

One of the trucks was transporting a load of glasses, and the impact of the collision caused it to overturn, scattering glass debris across the Mumbai-bound lanes. Consequently, traffic from Pune towards Mumbai was severely affected, leading to extensive congestion on the expressway. | Representational Image

An unfortunate accident occurred on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway this morning, resulting in severe disruptions to traffic movement. The incident took place near Bhor Ghat Police Chowki at approximately 8 am, involving a collision between two trucks.

One of the trucks was transporting a load of glasses, and the impact of the collision caused it to overturn, scattering glass debris across the Mumbai-bound lanes. Consequently, traffic from Pune towards Mumbai was severely affected, leading to extensive congestion on the expressway.

Authorities swiftly respond

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, taking immediate action to clear the roadway and restore traffic flow. As a safety precaution, the movement of heavy vehicles towards Mumbai was temporarily halted after the incident. The driver of the overturned truck, identified as Sadanand Patil, aged 43, tragically lost his life in the accident. Our deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.

Emergency response teams, including the IRB and local police, played a crucial role in assisting with the removal of the overturned truck and cleaning up the debris. They were supported by the Angel Team from IRB, who successfully extricated the trapped driver and two co-passengers from the cabin of the truck. The injured were immediately transported to the Trauma Care Hospital by an IRB ambulance for necessary medical attention.

To ease congestion, authorities diverted vehicles from the old Pune-Mumbai Highway, providing alternative routes for commuters until the expressway was fully functional again. As of the latest update, all three lanes on the Mumbai side are now operational, but commuters are advised to remain cautious and expect slow-moving traffic during the morning rush hours.