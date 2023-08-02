Pune Ring Road Land Acquisition Commences with Positive Landowner Feedback; 125 Acres Acquired, 250 Crores Disbursed

The process of land acquisition with consent has commenced for the Pune Ring Road project, receiving positive feedback from landowners. So far, 125 acres of land have been acquired, and a compensation of 250 crores has been disbursed.

Under the guidance of Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, the land acquisition work is progressing smoothly in the district for this crucial state project. The administration is actively engaging with landowners, building trust and consensus throughout the process. To encourage cooperation, the landholders are being offered 25 percent more compensation when their land is acquired through consent award.

In 35 villages related to land acquisition for Ring Road project, out of 16,940 account holders, 8,030 have consented to the land acquisition process. These landholders have been allotted Rs. 250 crores as compensation for 125 acres of land, and the payment distribution process is moving swiftly.

In response to the encouraging support from landowners, the deadline for submitting consent options and signing agreements has been extended to August 21, 2023. However, those who fail to submit their consent by the revised deadline will face an award of land acquisition without the additional 25 percent payment.

Collector Dr Deshmukh has appealed to all landholders to benefit from the increased remuneration through the consent option within the given timeframe and collaborate with the administration in realizing the importance of this project for the district's development.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)