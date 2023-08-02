Pune: Hindu Rashtra Sena Leader Dhananjay Desai Held For Alleged Involvement In Attack On farmer

Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) leader Dhananjay Desai | PTI

Dhananjay Desai, the head of Hindu Rashtra Sena, has been apprehended by the Pune Rural police for his alleged involvement in an attack on a farmer in Mulshi taluka. The assault, carried out by a group of more than 15 people, reportedly included threats to the farmer's family if he refused to transfer his land to Desai.



The FIR for the attack on the farmer, a resident of Darawali village, was registered at the Paud police station late on Tuesday by Pradip Balkawde.



"In a swift response, six individuals, including Dhananjay Desai, were apprehended by the police in connection with the incident. Desai and 15-20 others have been charged with attempt to murder, house trespass, rioting, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy," informed Paud Police Station Inspector Manoj Yadav.



Dhananjay Desai was presented in court and has been remanded to police custody until August 9 for further investigation.



It is worth noting that Desai, along with 19 others from his fringe outfit, was acquitted in January in a previous case involving the murder of software professional Mohsin Shaikh during communal clashes in Pune's Hadapsar in 2014. Information Technology professional Shaikh (28) was attacked and killed by a mob incensed by morphed pictures of deities, and 20 persons, including Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) leader Dhananjay Desai, were arrested. Additional Sessions Judge SB Salunke acquitted 20 persons, including Desai, for want of evidence.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)