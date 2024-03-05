 Pune: BJP's Harshvardhan Patil 'Concerned' About His Safety, Writes Letter To Devendra Fadnavis
Pune: BJP's Harshvardhan Patil 'Concerned' About His Safety, Writes Letter To Devendra Fadnavis

Harshvardhan Patil is the former MLA from Indapur in Pune district who was defeated in the 2019 state polls by Datta Bharne, the candidate of the then undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshvardhan Patil has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing some functionaries of "ally partners" of using foul language against him and threatening not to allow him to move freely in his former Assembly constituency Indapur.

Patil, however, has not mentioned the name of any alliance partner of the BJP or their functionaries in the letter.

He is the former MLA from Indapur in Pune district who was defeated in the 2019 state polls by Datta Bharne, the candidate of the then undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

After a split in the Sharad Pawar-founded outfit, Bharne is now with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is a partner in the ruling coalition 'Mahayuti' in the state.

"The alliance (Mahayuti) government in Maharashtra is working properly under your guidance. However, I am being targeted in my own tehsil (Indapur) by functionaries of ally partners, who are making baseless remarks and using foul language against me in political congregations," the former state minister claimed in the letter posted on X on Monday.

Patil, in the letter addressed to Fadnvais, who is also the state home minister, alleged threats have been issued to him and he has been told he won't be allowed to move freely on his home turf.

"This has prompted me to feel concerned about my safety. The above-mentioned thing is serious in nature and warrants your attention. Goon elements should be reined in in time and concrete action should be taken in such matters," the BJP leader said.

