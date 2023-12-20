 Pune: BJP Youth Leader Found Dead On Railway Track In Hadapsar
The Government Railway Police (GRP) has initiated an investigation into the events leading to the death of the victim, identified as Sunil Dhumal.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
A member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, was found dead along railway tracks in Pune, an official said on Wednesday.

The body of Sunil Dhumal (46) was found near a railway gate in the vicinity of the Hadapsar station here on Tuesday morning, he said.

The railway police said Dhumal was most likely hit by a train and they are treating the incident as an accident.

Dhumal was returning after dropping his daughter at the school when he lost his life, said a senior official from the Government Railway Police.

His Bike found to be parked near railway gate

"His bike was found to be parked near the railway gate. It looks like he got down from the bike as the gate was closed and walked towards the track while speaking over the phone and got hit by a running train," the GRP official said.

The official said they are now probing the matter as an accident. 

