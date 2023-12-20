Pune: Madhuri Shirole, Mother Of Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness |

Madhuri Shirole, wife of ex-Pune MP Anil Shirole and mother of Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, succumbed to a prolonged illness on Wednesday in Pune.

Survived by her husband, two children, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, she battled illness for two months and was undergoing treatment at Dinanath Hospital.

The final rites will take place at Vaikunth Crematorium, Navi Peth, Pune, between two and four in the afternoon.

Minister Chandrakant Patil expressed his condolences on X, stating, "Heartfelt condolences on the demise of Madhuri Shirole, wife of former Pune MP Anilrao Shirole and mother of Siddharth Shirole. In social service, a strong support system at home is invaluable. Anilrao and Siddharth have been steadfastly supported by their family. Both have served society diligently. My deepest sympathies to the Shirole family during this tough time."

Pune Unit of Shiv Sena also paid tribute to her on social media.