Pune: BJP Protests Against Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu

The Pune unit of BJP staged a protest against Dheeraj Sahu, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and liquor baron, after the Income Tax Department uncovered unaccounted cash exceeding Rs 350 crore in locations connected to him in Odisha and Jharkhand. Harshada Farande, President of Pune Mahila Aghadi of BJP, accused Congress of supporting corruption.

Pune City BJP Mahila Morcha organized protests in response to these allegations. General Secretary Priyanka Shendge, Ujwala Goud, Gayatri Khadke, Swati Mohol, Shyama Jadhav, Aarti Kondhare, Komal Kute, Kanchan Kumbare, Asmita Karandikar, Priyanka Srigiri, Aparna Kurhade, Manisha More, and other women actively participated.As the currency counting of 176 bags is completed after the Income Tax raids at properties connected to Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, the Income Tax department will deposit all the sized cash at the same bank in Balangir SBI main branch following the official procedure on Monday. SBI's main branch will function smoothly for the public regularly, SBI Regional Manager said.

Huge stacks of currency notes were seized

Income Tax officials however continue to conduct the survey at properties linked to Dheeraj Sahu with the documentation process still on.

During the Income Tax raids at properties connected to Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, huge stacks of currency notes were seized. According to sources the amount of cash recovered was in excess of Rs 300 crore.

SBI Regional Manager, Bhagat Behera on Sunday said that out of the 176 bags received, 140 have been accounted for, and the counting of the remaining bags is scheduled on Monday.