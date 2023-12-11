Pune: Programme On Mental Health, Sex Education Draws Over 21 Schools | Sourced

The Mukta Charitable Foundation (MCF), a non-profit organisation based in Pune, organised the 'Bal Yuva Mahotsav 2023,' focussing on vital themes such as mental health, sex education, and the impact of social media. The event unfolded on Sunday at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Shivajinagar and drew participation from over 21 schools, including New English High School in Rambagh, Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya on Bajirao Road, Karmveer Bhaurao Patil Vidyalaya in Yerwada, Symbiosis Primary School on Prabhat Road, and Vijaymala Kadam Girls School in Erandwane, among others.

Throughout the programme, students from these schools actively engaged in a range of competitions, including street plays, debates, and essay writing. They tackled pertinent topics such as the 'Importance of Mental Health,' 'Harmful Effects of Social Media,' and 'Significance of Sex Education,' expressing their insights and opinions.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Dr Rupa Agarwal, Secretary and Trustee, MCF, highlighted that the event aimed to nurture the students' creativity. "When students from diverse schools come together, they interact and draw inspiration from each other's achievements," she added.

Dr. Sunita Lalwani, a renowned gynecologist and obstetrician, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In her address, she advocated for girls to maximize their educational opportunities in line with their capabilities.

Agarwal also addressed the gathering, shedding light on the advantages and drawbacks of excessive social media usage. She stressed the importance of maintaining a balance in its usage to safeguard oneself.

Dr. Prakash Mahajan, President of MCF, expounded on the significance of adopting a healthy approach towards various youth competitions, promoting holistic growth in today's dynamic environment.