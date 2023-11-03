Pune: BJP Protest Over Objectionable PM Modi Graffiti At SPPU Campus Turns Violent; Here's Everything You Need To Know |

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest on the premises of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) against an objectionable graffiti of Prime Minister Narendra Modi found on the walls of hostel no 8 escalated into violence on Friday.

Approximately 200 BJP supporters were demonstrating outside the main SPPU building when three to four individuals from the New Socialist Alternative group arrived in the vicinity.

Despite the presence of over 75 police officers and security personnel, the individuals, two of whom were women, were surrounded and assaulted.

Balaji Pandhre, Senior Police Inspector at Chatturshingi Police Station, stated, "The individuals from the New Socialist Alternative group were allegedly shouting anti-BJP slogans. However, the situation is not yet clear. We are also working to determine whether these individuals are affiliated with SPPU."

Meanwhile, members of the New Socialist Alternative group claimed they were merely engaged in their enrollment activity when they were attacked.

Yuvraj Bagde, a member of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), said, "Today's incident demonstrated the thuggish behaviour of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and BJP. The students were peacefully conducting a membership campaign when some ABVP members arrived and physically assaulted them."

Somnath Nirmal, another SFI member, added, "We support the four students who were physically assaulted by BJP party workers."

This incident occurred just two days after a clash between ABVP and SFI members, resulting in injuries to at least five students.

