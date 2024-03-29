Pune BJP Grapples With Internal Dissent As Sanjay Kakade Continues Bid For Lok Sabha Ticket Even After Murlidhar Mohol's Nomination

Sanjay Kakade | File Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade has expressed his disappointment after being denied a Lok Sabha candidature for the Pune constituency. Despite this setback, Kakade clarified that he holds no animosity towards Murlidhar Mohol, the BJP's nominee. However, he intends to meet Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to request the reconsideration of Mohol’s candidature in favour of his own.

Speaking to the media, Kakade stated, “Yes, I am disappointed that I did not get the ticket, and this is understandable. Although the party has nominated Murlidhar Mohol for Pune, I have no animosity towards him. But I am hopeful that the party will reconsider my candidature until the nominations are filed.”

He added, “The party used to conduct continuous surveys. I had provided the information to the party’s leader, Ravindra Chavan, who visited my house on Wednesday. The opposition party has nominated Ravindra Dhangekar as a candidate. I had analysed how Shiv Sena votes would be diverted to Dhangekar in Pune.”

Previously, Jagdish Mulik, former Pune BJP chief and former Vadgaon Sheri MLA, had also expressed discontent after not being given the ticket. However, after meeting with Fadnavis, Mulik began campaigning for Mohol.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders are also dissatisfied with the party's decision to nominate Ravindra Dhangekar as its candidate. Senior leader and former Pune deputy mayor Aba Bagul openly expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, “The party has neglected loyal workers in favour of those who recently joined the party.” Bagul further asserted, “The Congress party should have considered my name, given my 40 years of service to the party.”

Subsequently, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat arrived in Pune and held meetings with disgruntled leaders at Congress Bhavan. Thorat urged everyone to join the party's campaign efforts.