PHOTOS: 10 Things To Know About Ravindra Dhangekar, Congress' Candidate For Pune Lok Sabha Seat

By: Megha Yadav | March 28, 2024
Congress' Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election from Pune constituency
Dhangekar secured victory over BJP's Hemant Rasne in the of Kasba Peth by-poll election
He was former member of the Shiv Sena
Later he joined Maharashtra Navnirman Sena under Raj Thackeray's leadership
In the year 2017 Dhangekar switched allegiance with the Congress
Dhangekar contested civic elections for the first time in 1997 and emerged victorious
In 2014, Dhangekar once again ran in the assembly elections against Bapat, he did not succeed
Dhangekar, who had joined the Congress, expressed his aspiration to contest the assembly election polls in 2019. However, the party opted for Arvind Shinde over him
Dhangekar gained prominence in 2023 when he achieved victory in the Kasba Peth by-election