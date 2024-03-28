PHOTOS: 10 Things To Know About Murlidhar Mohol, BJP's Candidate For Pune Lok Sabha Seat

By: Megha Yadav | March 28, 2024

BJP's Candidate Murlidhar Kisan Mohol will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Election from Pune constituency

Murlidhar Mohol served as the Mayor of Pune from November 2019 to March 2022 after Mukta Tilak

Mohol started his career from the local level and is now he is ambitious to work in Delhi

By 1996, he entered politics becoming Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief for Pune

In 2002, he contested PMC elections and became corporator for the first time

The BJP selected Mohol, over other contenders such as former city unit chief Jagdish Mulik and RSS functionary Sunil Deodhar

He was born in 1974 and at the age of 12 he attended shakhas of RSS

He has also been an active worker of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

Mohol who hails from Mulshi is a graduate and also practised wresting in Pune and Kolhapur