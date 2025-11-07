Pune-Based Startup Astrophel Aerospace Showcases Indigenous Cryogenic Pump At BRICS Summit In Moscow | Sourced

Pune: Astrophel Aerospace, a Pune-based deep-tech space startup developing a reusable launch vehicle and cryogenic propulsion systems, showcased its indigenously engineered cryogenic pump at the recent BRICS Innovation Summit in Moscow. The company’s co-founders, Suyash Bafna and Immanuel Louis, engaged with potential investors and global collaborators to explore export opportunities across BRICS member markets and beyond.

The cryo pump, currently undergoing validation and certification at ISRO, marks a major technical milestone for India’s emerging private space supply chain. Post ISRO validation, Astrophel Aerospace will be the first startup to receive certification for use not only in rocket engines but also in industrial cryogenics across oil & gas, medical, and energy sectors.

“We’re building dual-use cryogenic hardware that is not only essential for our reusability roadmap but extends beyond orbital launch vehicles,” said Suyash Bafna, co-founder and CEO of Astrophel Aerospace. “From reusable space propulsion to cryogenic liquid handling, our design efficiency and precision engineering enable us to serve global markets and strengthen the potential for high-value exports,” he added.

Astrophel’s 25,000 RPM cryo pump will also be upscaled to a turbo pump, critical hardware essential for cost-efficient reusable launch services. Unlike other pre-revenue space startups, Astrophel is adopting a capital-efficient growth strategy by first focusing on component development and building a “Make in India” export-orientated supply chain.

“We are prioritising industry-first commercialisation of certified subsystems essential for launch into orbit. This will allow us to first scale sustainably while proving our technology in collaboration with global agencies,” said Immanuel Louis, co-founder and COO of Astrophel Aerospace.

The startup has also attracted early interest from ISRO for the purchase of its cryogenic valves and is currently awaiting test results to move into the next phase of collaboration. It partnered with a listed valve manufacturer in Pune to supply precision valves and cryogenic components. The in-house developed cryogenic valves will also serve as key components in Astrophel’s own rocket engines, designed to achieve 0.1 mm precision, enabling exceptionally fine control of mass flow rates not possible with pneumatic systems. The valves are rated for cryogenic operation, handling pressures above 150 bar, and are 5x more cost-effective than current imports.

With BRICS nations investing heavily in indigenous space capabilities and cryogenic infrastructure, Astrophel’s efforts to indigenise and democratise space technology are aimed at positioning India as a global supplier of affordable cryogenic hardware by 2030.

The global cryogenic valve market was valued at around USD 4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of over 8 to 10 per cent. With Asia Pacific leading this growth driven by space, hydrogen, and LNG applications, Astrophel’s focus on indigenous high-precision cryogenic components positions it strongly to capture a share of this expanding market.

About Astrophel Aerospace

Astrophel Aerospace is an Indian space tech startup developing affordable, dedicated launch vehicles for small satellites, powered by semi-cryogenic propulsion systems. Its flagship Astra C1 series and Potentia engine position it among the few Indian private companies to have independently built and successfully test-fired a semi-cryogenic engine on 15th August 2023, without any external funding. By combining best practices from automotive manufacturing with 3D printing, Astrophel reduces production time and cost by up to 40%, making it potentially one of the most accessible launch providers in the segment.

The company has developed in-house capabilities across throttleable engine valves, regenerative nozzle design, cryogenic subsystems, and real-time avionics software. Astrophel is planning full orbital missions from Indian launchpads utilising reusable launchers to capitalise on the potential of India's space industry, projected to reach USD 44 billion by 2033. It is supported by a distinguished advisory board of propulsion experts with experience working at ISRO, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and DRDO. Together, they bring technical oversight and strategic depth to Astrophel’s mission to democratise space access.