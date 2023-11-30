Pune: Attention EV Enthusiasts, India's Grand Electric Vehicle Exhibition From Friday; All You Need To Know | The Goan Network

Pune, the automotive innovation hub, is set to host the third edition of the India International EV Show (IIEV) at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre, Pimpri Chinchwad. The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, is expected to inaugurate the exhibition on December 1, 2023, in the presence of key dignitaries and leaders from the electric vehicle industry.

IIEV 2023 promises to showcase the latest innovations, eco-friendly transportation solutions, and visionary initiatives in the evolving electric vehicle industry. With over 200 exhibitors and an anticipated 20,000 visitors from India and around the world, it is positioned as a significant gathering, providing attendees with a global perspective on the EV industry.

Exhibition will feature 3000+ products

The exhibition will feature 3000+ products and services, host 7000+ dealers, distributors, and franchise networks, and witness 30+ new product launches, making IIEV a hub of innovation and networking opportunities. India's commitment to a sustainable future is evident, aiming to lead the global electric vehicle sector by 2030.

Namit Gupta, Director of the Futurex Group, the organising company, stated, "India's electric vehicle market is no longer a niche but a thriving industry, with approximately 2.8 million EVs on Indian roads. The market is poised for exceptional growth, projected at a remarkable 94.4% CAGR by 2030. This underscores the nation's commitment to a sustainable future."

Pune stands at the forefront of EV research

With a surge of over 200% in EV registrations during the last financial year (2022-23), compared to 8,668 registrations in 2021-22, Pune stands at the forefront of EV research, innovation, and production. Pune's expertise in manufacturing and R&D has driven the growth of the electric vehicle market, making it an ideal location for hosting IIEV.

The collaborative effort with Globe-Tech Media, supported by industry organisations like ARAI, ICAT, IESA, SCGJ, and IIT-Mumbai, and receiving support from SMEV, FADA, and EMFAI, makes IIEV a platform dedicated to promoting sustainable transportation and raising awareness of the positive impact of EVs on the environment and public health, contributing to a more sustainable future.