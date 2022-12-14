e-Paper Get App
Mahindra to locate Rs. 10,000 crore EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that their investment of Rs. 10,000 crore for electric vehicles has been approved under the Maharashtra government’s industrial promotion scheme for electric vehicles, in an exchange filing by the company.

The company, through its subsidiary, will make investments of approx. Rs. 10,000 crore over a period of 7-8 years for setting up the manufacturing facility, development, and production of Mahindra’s upcoming Born Electric Vehicles, some of which were showcased in Oxfordshire, UK, on August 15th, 2022.

Mahindra released report for the month of November
Based on the state-of-the-art INGLO EV Platform, these include the e-SUVs under the iconic brand - XUV with the Twin Peak logo in copper and the all-new electric-only brand called ‘BE’.

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., stated, “We are delighted with this approval from the Govt. of Maharashtra for setting up our EV Manufacturing Plant in Pune, and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years."

"We are very thankful to the Govt. of Maharashtra for their continued support. The government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment.”

Govt extends bid submission deadline till Jan 7 for IDBI Bank sale

Apollo Hospitals allots NCDs worth Rs 105 crores to ICICI Bank on private placement basis

Coal India issues 7 LoAs to raise output, reduce imports through MDO mode

Bank of Maharashtra raises MCLR by 20-20 bps

ADB keeps India's GDP growth unchanged at 7%

