Mahindra released report for the month of November

Mahindra released its report for the month of November 2022 in an exchange filing.
The report has the production, sales, and export figures of the company for the month of November 2022 compared to November 2021.
The total number of vehicles produced, sold, and exported is 61,140; 55,181 and 3,122 respectively.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)