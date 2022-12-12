e-Paper Get App
Mahindra released report for the month of November

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Mahindra released its report for the month of November 2022 in an exchange filing.

The report has the production, sales, and export figures of the company for the month of November 2022 compared to November 2021.

The total number of vehicles produced, sold, and exported is 61,140; 55,181 and 3,122 respectively.

