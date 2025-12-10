 IRB Infrastructure Posts 16% Year-On-Year Rise In Toll Revenue To ₹716 Crore In November 2025
IRB Infrastructure on Tuesday posted a 16 per cent year-on-year rise in its toll revenue to Rs 716 crore in November 2025.Of its total 22 BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) and TOT (Toll, Operate, Transfer) Assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 158.6 crore to the total revenue collection in November 2025, up from Rs 146.4 crore in November 2024.

New Delhi: IRB Infrastructure on Tuesday posted a 16 per cent year-on-year rise in its toll revenue to Rs 716 crore in November 2025.The revenue includes toll collection from two of its sponsored InvITs -- IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT), IRB Infra said.Revenues from the toll collection business for its entities stood at Rs 618 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Of its total 22 BOT (Build, Operate, Transfer) and TOT (Toll, Operate, Transfer) Assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 158.6 crore to the total revenue collection in November 2025, up from Rs 146.4 crore in November 2024.Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 78.1 crore in November 2025 from Rs 67.2 crore a year earlier, the second largest in the aggregate toll collection, it said.

With Rs 77.6 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the third largest contributor to the revenues in November 2025, up from 65.9 crore last year.Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infra, said monthly toll revenue continued its strong growth momentum in Q3 FY26, supported by healthy GDP expansion.

The year-end holiday traffic boost and sustained nationwide economic activity are expected to further support growth in the coming months of FY26.IRB is India's first multi-national integrated transport infrastructure player in the highways segment, having presence in over 12 states.

