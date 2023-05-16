Pune: ATS applies for polygraph test on DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar in espionage case

Pune: IAF employee under scrutiny in espionage case as DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar's custody extended | File

Pune: In a significant development in the espionage case involving a DRDO scientist, the Maharashtra police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has applied to the court, urging the conduct of a polygraph test on the accused, Pradeep Kurulkar.

Kurulkar stands accused of divulging classified information to a Pakistani agent. The ATS officials, after engaging with Kurulkar's family, formally submitted the application on Tuesday. Following an extended period of police custody, Kurulkar was produced before a special court, which remanded him to judicial custody until May 29th.

ATS officials have submitted a prayer where they have sought permission for the polygraph test of the accused. In the submission, ATS has assured that the necessary communication will be done and information about the polygraph test will be given to the family and defence lawyer.

Kurulkar allowed medicines but outside food request denied

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Kurulkar is suffering from diabetes. Considering his health condition, a request was made to provide him with appropriate food and necessary medication. The court granted permission for him to receive medicines from jail, but denied the provision of food from outside sources.

Moreover, it has been determined that Kurulkar will be held in a special cell at Yerwada jail. This decision ensures that he will be segregated from the common barracks and kept in a designated area. The move to house Kurulkar in a special cell aims to enhance security and prevent potential complications within the prison environment.

Serious charges against Kurulkar

The charges against Kurulkar revolve around allegations of his communication with an agent affiliated with a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, suggesting the possibility of a honeytrap scheme. His arrest led to charges filed against him under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

In the wake of these developments, the Azad Samaj Party has called for the invocation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967 against Kurulkar. Adv. Tosif Shaikh, in a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), expressed shock over Kurulkar's actions, labeling them as a terrorist act. Shaikh further emphasized the need for an international investigation, emphasizing the significance of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967 in addressing such cases.