RSS 'deeply hurt' by Congress, NCP allegations after DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar's arrest

The recent arrest of Pradeep Kurulkar, a senior scientist of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Pune, for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistan has caused enormous embarrassment to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since he was earlier associated with the group.

Kurulkar allegedly was honey-trapped into parting with information pertaining to missiles etc to a Pakistani intelligence agent.

The Congress and other parties have gone for the jugular of the RSS on this issue. Congress spokesperson Randeep Sujrewala went to the extent of dubbing the RSS as an "anti-national" organisation. The NCP even shared an alleged picture of Kurulkar in an RSS uniform addressing a gathering.

RSS 'deeply hurt'

"These allegations have hurt us deeply since we are a highly patriotic organisation," an RSS insider said. However, a senior RSS functionary told the FPJ on Monday on the condition of anonymity that "those who are targeting us are conveniently ignoring the fact that it was the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), which is under the Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP which arrested Kurulkar. Fadnavis is in charge of the home portfolio and the ATS reports to him. If we wanted we could have suppressed the matter and pushed it under the carpet. But, we did no such thing."

No interference from RSS

It is learnt that when Fadnavis was briefed about the evidence against Kurulkar, he kept certain top RSS leaders in the loop and the latter advised him to handle the matter purely on merits. A police official said there was no interference from anyone from the Sangh Parivar in the matter.

Read Also DRDO espionage case: Pune court sends accused scientist to ATS custody till May 15

How ATS, Army nabbed Kurulkar

It is learnt that it was the military intelligence (MI) unit in Pune which first received a tip off about Kurulkar's conduct. The MI then informed ATS which did a joint technical operation with the army. Kurulkar's phone was tapped and even his whatsapp chats were all recovered. It is learnt that the ATS , in collaboration with the DRDO management, is ascertaining the extent of damage caused by Kurulkar. It is not clear how the Pakistanis zeroed in on Kurulkar.