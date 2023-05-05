 From COEP alumnus to honey-trapped scientist: How DRDO's Pradeep Kurulkar was caught for sharing information with Pakistan
Kurulkar's misconduct had come to the attention of DRDO a few months ago, and his electronic devices, including three mobile phones, a laptop, and hard disk, were seized in February.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
The recent arrest of Pradip Moreshwar Kurulkar, a renowned alumnus of the esteemed College of Engineering Pune (COEP) and senior scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has sent shockwaves through the scientific community.

Kurulkar was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's Intelligence Agency (PIO) on May 3. The ATS registered a case under the Official Secrets Act based on a complaint from DRDO, which claimed that Kurulkar had shared information, voice messages, and video calls through social media platforms like WhatsApp while on duty.

Was on the radar since February

The authorities are also investigating whether Kurulkar had met with Pakistani intelligence operatives during his travels to foreign countries.

Kurulkar's misconduct had come to the attention of DRDO a few months ago, and his electronic devices, including three mobile phones, a laptop, and hard disk, were seized in February.

Remanded to police custody till May 9

The internal forensic analysis revealed his alleged involvement and the investigation was subsequently handed over to the ATS. The ATS produced Kurulkar, a resident of Kothrud, before the court on Thursday evening. He was remanded to police custody till May 9.

The ATS is currently investigating the extent of Kurulkar's involvement and the amount of sensitive information that may have been compromised.

