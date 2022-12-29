Piyush Goyal lauds DRDO, HAL after IAF tests Brahmos Air Launched missile: 'Sky is the Limit for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce & Industry, on Thursday heaped praise on the DRDO and HAL after the Indian Airforce successfully tested the Brahmos Air Launched missile from a fighter jet.

The IAF test-fired the extended range version of the missile from the Sukhoi SU-30MKI.

"Sky is the Limit for Aatmanirbhar Bharat! @IAF_MCC successfully fires the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile from Su-30 MKI aircraft, making another giant stride in the defence space.

"Many congratulations to @DRDO_India & @HALHQBLR," Goyal tweeted.

The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region.

With this latest test, the IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from the SU-30MKI fighter jets against land and sea targets over very long ranges.

The IAF even posted a video of the test fire on Twitter to inform the world about its latest achievement.

"The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile.

"Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives," the IAF wrote.

