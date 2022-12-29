e-Paper Get App
WATCH: IAF successfully test fires Brahmos Air Launched missile from SU-30MKI fighter jet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
The Indian Airforce on Thursday successfully test-fired an Extended Range Version of Brahmos Air Launched missile against a ship target from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet.

The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region.

With this latest test, the IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from the SU-30MKI fighter jets against land and sea targets over very long ranges.

The IAF even posted a video of the test fire on Twitter to inform the world about its latest achievement.

"The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile.

"Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives," the IAF wrote.

