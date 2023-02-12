Delhi: Ex-DRDO staff jumps in front of metro train at Mayur Vihar-1, dies

Representative Image | File

A 34-year-old former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) employee, who was said to be mentally ill, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving Delhi Metro train at Mayur Vihar-1 station on Sunday.

The deceased was an MTech from IIT Kanpur and had worked for the DRDO for four years.

A senior police official said they got a PCR call from station controller Mayur Vihar-1 metro station saying that a person had jumped in front of the train at platform number 1. "A police team was sent to the spot where it met the station controller who said that the person who jumped in front of the metro train had already been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The man was declared brought dead by the doctors," the official said.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Laxman Pakhale, the official said.

The CCTV footage was analysed and it was found that the deceased jumped before metro train at about 1:51 p.m, the police said.

The police said that his body was sent to a nearby government for postmortem.

Pakhale was M.Tech from IIT Kanpur and had worked for DRDO for four years, the police learnt. "After DRDO, he joined GAIL as senior manager but resigned in November 2022. It is further revealed that the deceased was mentally ill and was under treatment at Apollo Hospital. He was unmarried and no suicide note was found in his belongings," said the official.

