Maharashtra govt determined to curb farmers' suicide, says Minister Uday Samant

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra government is determined to free the state from incidents of farmer suicides, said Industries Minister Uday Samant during an inaugural event of Raigad District Agricultural Festival 2022-23 which kicked off in Kamothe on February 9.

Samant, who is also the Guardian minister for the district, said that the state government is striving to ease life of farmers. “Everyone must work together to get a good market for local production. The state government has decided to establish cashew board and mango board for the farmers of this area and through this, the farmers will get all possible help,” said Samant.

He further said that the present government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is working for farmers and common citizens.

“The government has taken many important decisions in the interest of the farmers in just a few months and will continue to do so,” said Samant.

“Under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Program (CMEGP), urban beneficiary units will get a 25% subsidy and rural units will get a 35% subsidy. Now 14 cooperative sector banks in the state along with government and private sector banks have been approved as major cooperative institutions for providing loans under this scheme. It will be more convenient for the constituents to get loans quickly as the loan is made available from the cooperative banks," concluded Samant.

