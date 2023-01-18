Government will try for industrial development in every district, says Minister Uday Samant

Barely a few hours after the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde landed from Davos after attending the World Economic Forum, Industry Minister Uday Samant in a Facebook Live from Switzerland said that the state government has signed MoUs for investments worth ₹1.40 lakh crore.

Samant said that the proposed investment will generate around 1 lakh jobs in the state.

"A special monitoring team will be formed to give priority to 80 percent of locals in jobs. A decision will be taken to bring a new policy in the next meeting of the cabinet so that the new industries get permission within 30 days.

"The government will make efforts for industrial development in every district by giving concessions to entrepreneurs to start industries in the districts of the state where there are no industries. The proposed investment will create more jobs and address the unemployment issue," said Samant.

Steel Projects in Konkan Region

"The Chief Minister took the initiative and met global industry leader and steel giant Lakshmi Mittal. Apart from this, a decision was taken to start port development projects, Marine Park and Mango Park with the steel industry in the Konkan region. These projects will be started by taking the people of Konkan into faith," said Samant.

Chief Minister Shinde met the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Ministers of Singapore and Saudi Arabia. Even though Maharashtra has lost the $20 billion Vedanta Foxconn semiconductor project to Gujarat, other Semiconductor projects will come up in Maharashtra, he noted.