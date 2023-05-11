DRDO scientist was in touch with female Pakistani agent, says Anti-Terrorism Squad | File

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, 59, who was recently arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) over accusations of espionage, shared audio and video WhatsApp messages with a female Pakistani operative, according to the ATS.

However, the scientist insists that he thought he was talking to an Indian woman, the agency said on Wednesday. Kurulkar played a key role in the design, development and production of Akash launchers and mission-critical ground systems defence projects at DRDO in Pune.

DRDO tracks scientist's communication, finds he was in talks with Pak agent

About six months ago, the DRDO started tracking the scientist’s movements and communication, believing that he was in touch with a Pakistani operative. The agency later told the ATS that Kurulkar had fallen victim to a “honey trap”.

After the DRDO complaint, the ATS began tracking Kurulkar and found that he was in touch with a female Pakistani operative. The ATS claimed that the scientist shared sensitive information with her.

Scientist first met her in 2022

Kurulkar first came in contact with the woman in September 2022 and to remain in touch with her for six months before blocking her number, the ATS said.

At the time of his arrest on May 3, Kurulkar – a lifelong member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – was officiating as head of Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), a systems engineering of DRDO.

Read Also Pune: Honeytrapped top DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan