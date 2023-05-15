Pune: IAF employee under scrutiny in espionage case as DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar's custody extended | File

In a significant twist to the ongoing espionage case in Pune, it has come to light that an Indian Air Force (IAF) employee, Nikhil Shende, is now under scrutiny alongside DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar. Shende, who joined the IAF through the sports quota and is stationed in Bengaluru, hails from Nagpur. His name surfaced during the investigation conducted by the Maharashtra police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which was searching for individuals potentially targeted by the same person who trapped Kurulkar.

Shende's statement has been registered by Pune Court under CrPC Section 164.

Shende's involvement in the case appears to be limited to casual chatting with a Pakistani woman, which has prompted a departmental inquiry. His name was brought to attention when ATS discovered a message sent to him from the same number that interacted with Kurulkar, inquiring why she had been blocked.

DRDO scientist's custody extended

Meanwhile, the custody of Pradeep Kurulkar has been extended by a special court. Kurulkar, a scientist with the DRDO, was arrested on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent. The prosecution sought an extension of his custody, emphasizing the need for further interrogation to thoroughly investigate the matter.

The defence counsel argued that all necessary devices had already been seized, and Kurulkar had been cooperating with the authorities. After considering these arguments, the court granted an additional day of police custody for Kurulkar.

Espionage case

The case against Kurulkar revolves around allegations of his communication with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, indicating the possibility of a honeytrap scheme. Following his arrest, Kurulkar was charged under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act.

With the involvement of an IAF officer, Nikhil Shende, the ongoing investigation takes on a new dimension, raising further questions and complexities in unravelling the full extent of the espionage network.