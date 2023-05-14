Pune: Rajnath Singh at DIAT Convocation on Monday | ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to preside over the 12th convocation ceremony of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune on Monday.

As Chancellor of DIAT, Singh will deliver the convocation address and confer degrees to the graduating students, including serving officers of the Armed Forces and representatives from key institutions. DIAT is an autonomous body under the Department of Defence Research and Development. It offers a diverse range of academic programs and customised short courses in defence and related technologies.

These programs cater to officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other Ministry of Defence establishments. DIAT also welcomes civilian students and industry professionals, including engineers, seeking specialized knowledge in defence.

Singh to meet Bapat's family

The dedicated faculty at DIAT actively engage in academic and research pursuits, undertaking independent projects and collaborating with national and international academic institutions. Research fields at DIAT span various engineering disciplines, such as aerospace, electronics, mechanical, metallurgical and materials, technology management, applied mathematics, chemistry, physics, and computer science.

During his Pune visit, Singh will also take the opportunity to meet with the family of the late BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune, Girish Bapat. Bapat, who was also a former Maharashtra minister, passed away on March 29 after battling a prolonged illness. The 72-year-old leader had been admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and was on life support during his critical condition.