 Pune tragedy: 16-year-old drowns in Sadhana Vidyalaya swimming pool
Krishna Ganesh Shinde, a resident of Malwadi, and a ninth-standard student at Sadhana Vidyalaya, was swimming with his uncle when the accident occurred.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
Pune: A tragic incident occurred in Hadapsar area as a sixteen-year-old school boy, Krishna Ganesh Shinde, drowned in the swimming pool of Sadhana Vidyalaya.

Krishna, a resident of Malwadi, Hadapsar, and a ninth-standard student at Sadhana Vidyalaya was swimming with his uncle when the accident occurred. After the swim, Krishna's uncle noticed that he had not come out of the pool and found him drowned in the water.

Krishna was immediately taken to a private hospital, but he passed away before receiving any treatment.

Case of accidental death

The police have registered a case of Accidental death in Hadapsar police station and started an inquiry to investigate whether there were any lifeguards present in the pool at the time of the incident.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that the cause of Krishna's death was drowning. The Hadapsar Police Station official said that the exact cause of death will be confirmed once the autopsy report is available.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of swimming pool safety measures, including trained lifeguards, to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

