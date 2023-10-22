Pune: Ashish Khetan Stresses Ethical Journalism And Credibility In Media Conference |

Prominent legal expert and senior media figure, Professor Ashish Khetan, stressed the role of journalism in supporting marginalised and neglected segments of society. Speaking as a special guest at the 5th National Media and Journalism Conference hosted by the School of Media and Communication at MIT World Peace University in Pune, he emphasised the importance of delivering accurate information and maintaining credibility in today's information-rich environment.

The event brought together renowned individuals from the media and academic spheres, including well-known writer and political policy analyst Priyam Gandhi-Modi, senior short film-documentary producer and director Siddharth Kak, Uday Jadhav, CEO of the 'Sakal' media group, and Ganesh Chandanshive, a celebrated folk artist and singer.

Organised at MIT World Peace University, Pune, Kothrud, the conference was a collaboration between the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Mumbai Press Club, RK Laxman Museum, and the New Delhi Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia. The Founder President of MIT World Peace University, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, played a key role in the event's conceptualisation and leadership.

'Credibility should be a cornerstone'

Professor Khetan emphasised that aspiring journalists should embrace ethics, persistence, hard work, and compassionate sensitivity. He highlighted the significance of standing up for the underprivileged and marginalised in India's diverse society and advocated for journalists to seek justice for them. Credibility, he noted, should be a cornerstone of a journalist's work, especially in an era when technology has made information widely available.

Siddharth Kak reflected on the changing landscape of journalism and the challenges it faces. He underscored that despite technological advancements, the essence of journalism remains constant and focused on the human element. Journalists, he said, should maintain their role as researchers and prioritize their connection with people.

Priyam Gandhi Modi emphasised the crucial role of media professionals in shaping the future of a developed India. As technology inundates society with information, the ability to sift through it becomes paramount, along with exercising discretion in a divided world.

Uday Jadhav encouraged aspiring media workers to enter the field with passion, regardless of their chosen medium. He stressed the importance of developing skills and abilities continually and maintaining credibility, regardless of the sector in which one works.

Dr RM Chitnis offered a welcoming introduction, and Prof Dheeraj Sinagh expressed gratitude, while Dr Gautam Bapat moderated the event.