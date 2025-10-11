 Pune-Amravati Express To Halt At Nashik's Yeola During Mukti-Din Festival
The Mukti-din Festival, also known as Mukti Mahotsav, is celebrated by Ambedkarite devotees in Yeola at the Muktibhoomi memorial. The festival commemorates the anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's historic announcement of renouncing Hinduism on October 13, 1935

Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
For the convenience of devotees attending the Mukti-din Festival at Mukti Bhoomi Yeola, Central Railway will provide a temporary stoppage for the 11025/11026 Pune - Amravati - Pune Express at Yeola Station.

The temporary halt is scheduled for three days.

The details are as follows:

Train No. 11025 Pune - Amravati Express will arrive at Yeola at 16:39 hrs and depart at 16:40 hrs on October 11, 12, and 13, 2025.

Train No. 11026 Amravati - Pune Express will arrive at Yeola at 06:24 hrs and depart at 06:25 hrs on October 11, 12, and 13, 2025.

Passengers are advised to note this temporary stoppage.

What is Mukti-din Festival?

The Mukti-din Festival, also known as Mukti Mahotsav, is celebrated by Ambedkarite devotees in Yeola at the Muktibhoomi memorial. The festival commemorates the anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's historic announcement of renouncing Hinduism on October 13, 1935.

Meanwhile, a 22-day programme of various activities has been planned for this festival. These events include lectures on competitive exams and career opportunities.

