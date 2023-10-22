Pune: Ajit Pawar Urges Efficient Funding and Approvals at Zila Parishad Meeting |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasised the allocation of necessary funds from the District Annual Plan to Zila Parishad for various development initiatives, including electricity and road projects. He encouraged a prompt administrative approval process within 15 days after the District Planning Committee's consent during a review meeting held at Zila Parishad.

Cooperation Minister Dilip Valse Patil, MLAs Dilip Mohite Patil and Atul Benke, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Chavan, Additional Chief Executive Officer Chandrakant Waghmare, District Rural Development System Shalini Kadu, District Planning Officer Kiran Indalkar, and several Zila Parishad department heads attended the meeting.

Issue of unspent funds addressed

Pawar also addressed the issue of unspent funds, amounting to approximately Rs 35 thousand crore, under the 2515-1516 Jan Suvidha Grant in the state. He suggested reallocating these funds for other purposes.

Pawar urged officials to thoroughly investigate and respond to complaints from public representatives in line with their responsibilities. He stressed the importance of cleanliness in all Zila Parishad and Taluka level offices.

The meeting included discussions on various projects, such as the construction and repair of primary health centres, sub-centres, schools, Anganwadi facilities, minor irrigation schemes, roads under tribal sub-projects, health initiatives, and more.

Pawar prioritised the purchase of essential medicines and mentioned that funds have been allocated for their procurement. He also encouraged the efficient management of received funds and the importance of adhering to project timelines.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the Zila Parishad is expected to receive approximately Rs 536 crores from the government in the form of stamp duty and water tax. These funds can further facilitate development projects.

School vacancies discussed

The meeting also addressed vacant positions in Zila Parishads and the recruitment process for 1000 vacancies across 21 cadres. To address teacher shortages in hilly areas, temporary hiring of retired teachers was proposed. The Deputy Chief Minister recognised the successful group school experiment at Panshet and recommended its positive expansion.

Read Also Pune: PMPML Introduces QR Code Attendance System For Employees

Pawar called for proactive actions regarding school recognition, reimbursement of the Right to Education Act (RTE), the U-DICE system, and measures to ensure work quality in public facility projects. He emphasised the need to avoid delays in the tender process.

Cooperation Minister Valse Patil stressed timely actions under the Service Guarantee Act, with strict measures for non-compliance. He also emphasised responsiveness to people's representatives and called for coordination among MLAs, Tehsildars, and Group Development Officers to expedite work.

Collectors discussed small irrigation projects, emphasising the benefits of minor repairs for enhanced water storage. A proposal for the required funds was presented.

Throughout the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar encouraged transparency, accountability, and efficiency in implementing development projects and initiatives at the Zilla Parishad level.

Read Also In Pics: Saraswati Puja Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm At Symbiosis In Pune

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)