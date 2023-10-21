In Pics: Saraswati Puja Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm At Symbiosis In Pune

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023
Symbiosis Skills and Professional University celebrated Saraswati Puja at the Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning campus in Model Colony on Saturday
The Chancellor of SSPU Dr. S.B. Mujumdar and Pro-Chancellor Dr Swati Mujumdar led the Saraswati Puja with the active participation of faculty, teachers, and non-academic staff
Students from Symbiosis Skills University and Symbiosis Junior College recited Devi Stotra and performed a dance on the occasion
Distinguished guests included Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi from Savitribai Phule Pune University, former Vice-Chancellor RS Mali from Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University, Air Marshal (Retd.) Bhushan Gokhale, and others
Thanks For Reading!