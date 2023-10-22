Pune: Aircraft Crashes During Training Session Near Gojubavi Village, 2nd Such Incident Within 3 Days; Visuals Surface

A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune on October 22 | X

Pune: A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district on Sunday morning (October 22). The training aircraft that crashed was a Redbird Flight training aircraft.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the mishap. "A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details are awaited," an official of the Pune Rural Police said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also issued a statement in the matter. "A Red Bird Academy Tecnam aircraft VT-RBT made an emergency landing near Baramati airfield. The instructor and trainee both are safe. Further investigation is underway," said the regulator agency.

Similar incident on Thursday, October 19

In a similar incident that took place this week, a training aircraft with two people on board crashed near a village in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday (October 19) evening.

One person was injured in the incident.

"A training aircraft belonging to Redbird Institute (Redbird Flight Training Academy) crashed near Katfal village under Baramati taluka at around 5 pm. The pilot and one more person, maybe the co-pilot, were on board, and they were taken to a hospital," Prabhakar More, inspector, Baramati police station had said.

