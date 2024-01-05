Pune: Ajit Pawar Stresses Future-Focused Construction For Administrative Buildings; WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, during his Pune visit on Friday, inspected various developmental projects across the city, placing a particular emphasis on administrative building constructions. Underlining the importance of durability and lasting quality, Pawar stressed the necessity for these projects to withstand the test of time and maintain relevance over the next century.

"Today, while inspecting various developmental works in Pune city, I stressed the integration of cutting-edge technology in the construction of administrative buildings. The aim is to ensure enduring quality in these structures for the next 100 years," Pawar shared on X (formerly Twitter).

During the assessment of the 'Nondni Bhavan (Registration Building),' Pawar engaged with concerned officials to delve into project specifics. He specifically addressed elements such as electrical systems, parking arrangements, utilisation of solar panels, stairway designs, and fire safety installations. Emphasising the integration of state-of-the-art technology, he also highlighted the significance of ample natural light and ventilation, proposed a departmental emblem on the building's facade, and advocated for robust brickwork. Pawar further advocated augmenting greenery by planting additional trees in the vicinity.

"Preserving the historical essence of the College Of Engineering Pune (COEP) building is imperative. The use of durable stone for construction and prioritising student safety is crucial. Inputs from former students should be considered," noted Pawar, who is also Pune's Guardian Minister.

Pawar concluded by stressing the importance of minimising maintenance and repair costs upon completion of the buildings. The parking area layout must accommodate both office personnel and citizens' vehicles, guided by expert consultations. The overarching goal is to ensure public satisfaction upon the successful execution of these projects, he affirmed.

Pawar calls for public cooperation amidst rising Covid-19 cases

"We are conducting a daily review of the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra. All the officials of the administration and health department have been instructed to take precautionary measures," stated Ajit Pawar in Pune.

"We expect people to cooperate like the previous time. Cooperation from all made it possible to control the situation earlier," he emphasised.

"The current variant of coronavirus is mild but we need to use masks when in public," the Deputy CM further urged.