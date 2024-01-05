9 Foreign Students Pass Pune University's PhD Entrance Exam

In a significant triumph, nine foreign students from a multitude of countries have aced Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) PhD Entrance Test. The examination, orchestrated by SPPU's International Centre, aimed to identify candidates for various PhD programs within the University's department and affiliated colleges. The successful candidates proudly represent Afghanistan, South Africa, Iraq, Iran, Mauritius, Australia, Taiwan, and Turkey.

Global talent on display

Conducted online on December 22, 2023, a total of 13 students from these eight nations showcased their academic prowess in the rigorous entrance examination. This diverse participation underscores the university's global appeal and its commitment to fostering an inclusive academic environment.

Prof. Dr. Vijay Khare, the Director of the International Centre, emphasized the institution's dedication to facilitating an online enrollment process for foreign students in PhD courses since 2015. The centre actively encourages international scholars to pursue PhD courses, conducting the entrance exam thrice a year to accommodate varied academic timelines.

A Global academic community

Dr. Khare shared that, presently, 114 foreign students from approximately 20 countries are actively pursuing their PhDs across various departments of the University and affiliated colleges. This accomplishment not only reflects the university's commitment to global education but also signifies its role in nurturing a diverse and inclusive academic community.