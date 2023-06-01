Mumbai News: FIR against 2 websites for allegedly publishing defamatory content against Savitri Bai Phule

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil staged protest outside Mumbai police Commissioner's officer over defamatory articles against Savitribai Phule | Vijay Gohil/FPJ

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against two websites for allegedly publishing defamatory content against social reformer Savitri Bai Phule. "The websites IndicTales and Hindupost are alleged to have published defamatory content against Savitri Bai Phule. The FIR is registered at Azad Maidan police station under sections 500 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," read an official statement by Mumbai Police.

Further, according to the release, the FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders against these websites. The NCP leaders met the Mumbai police commissioner and filed the complaint, the release added.

NCP's Plea for Police Intervention

In a move to counter the defamation of Savitribai Phule's image, the NCP has sought police involvement. The party has highlighted the need for action against websites that are spreading false and derogatory information about Phule, tarnishing her reputation. By urging the police to intervene, the NCP aims to safeguard the legacy of Phule and prevent the dissemination of misleading content that could harm her well-deserved reputation.

Savitribai Phule's Contributions

Savitribai Phule, a prominent figure in India's social reform movement, played a pivotal role in advocating for women's rights and education during the 19th century. She was instrumental in establishing the first school for girls in Pune and actively fought against caste and gender-based discrimination. Phule's contributions in promoting education, social equality, and empowerment have made her an iconic figure and a source of inspiration for many.

NCP's Concern and Justification for Police Action

The NCP has expressed deep concern over the defamatory content circulating on certain websites, which seeks to tarnish Savitribai Phule's image and legacy. Such attempts not only misrepresent her accomplishments but also undermine the significant progress she made in challenging societal norms.

By advocating for police intervention, the NCP emphasizes the importance of protecting the reputation of historical figures who have played a crucial role in shaping the nation's social fabric.

