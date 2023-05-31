NCP seeks police intervention against websites maligning Savitribai Phule | ANI

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has raised concerns about false posts on two websites, Indic Tales and Hindu Post, which they claim are maligning the renowned social reformer Savitribai Phule. A delegation from the NCP, including Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Sunil Tatkare, has requested police intervention in the matter, stated reports.

Chhagan Bhujbal, who has written to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, asserted that these websites are publishing derogatory content that tarnishes the legacy of Savitribai Phule.

NCP's Stand and Call for Action

Chhagan Bhujbal, expressing his outrage, highlighted that the websites are spreading false information and demeaning Savitribai Phule's contributions. He drew attention to an article on Indic Tales that suggests the British sponsored Savitribai Phule's school and insinuates that Indian women were sexually exploited by British soldiers, stated a News18 report.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bhujbal firmly condemned these claims and labelled them as an insult to Savitribai Phule's legacy. He emphasized the need for swift action to address this attempt to malign her reputation and urged the state government to ban the websites.

Read Also Mumbai News: Renowned Marathi TV artist Gargi Phule joins NCP

Contents of the Controversial Articles

The article published on Indic Tales, titled "Why Hindu Female Teachers before Savitribai Phule are not Recognized," attributes the information to @Bharadwajspeaks. It alleges that Savitribai Phule's school was sponsored by British missionaries and questions the British motives for supporting her project. The article goes on to claim that the British used Indian women to fulfill the sexual needs of their soldiers stationed in military cantonments, terming it "surgical rape."

The second article, posted on Hindu Post without a byline, questions whether Savitribai Phule was truly the first female teacher in India. It mentions a Bengali Hindu widow named Hotee, who established a school in Varanasi for women and was awarded the title "Vidyalankar" by Kashi Pandits. The article states that Hotee Vidyalankar died 21 years before Savitribai Phule was born, implying that she was the first female teacher.

NCP's Reaction and Demand for Action

Chhagan Bhujbal strongly condemned the attempt to revise history through these websites and emphasizes the need to crush such anti-social tendencies. He urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take immediate action in this matter. The NCP delegation requested police intervention to address the false and derogatory posts and bring those responsible to justice.