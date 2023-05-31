Mumbai News: Renowned Marathi TV artist Gargi Phule joins NCP | FPJ

Famous Marathi TV artist and daughter of late film actor Nilu Phule, Gargi, joined the NCP on Tuesday. Gargi was inducted into the party at a simple ceremony at the party headquarters here in presence of state party president Jayant Patil, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ajit Pawar, former minister Sunil Tatkare and others.

“I’ve wanted to work with [NCP leader] Sharad Pawar for a long time. Hence when I was asked I immediately accepted the invitation. My father had been deeply rooted in the socialist ideology and I feel that the NCP will do justice to the ideology,” Gargi said.

I feel like doing something for party: Gargi

"All the members of the Pawar family, like Sharad pawar, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, know my family well. They used to have regular interactions with my father. Now I feel like doing something for the party. These are not times when one can sit calmly on the banks. These are times when everyone will have to jump in the stream. The youth feel that some change needs to be brought to politics. I will strive for that,” she said.

Gargi began her career in entertainment industry in 1998

Gargi started her career in the entertainment industry in 1998 with experimental theatre. Having trained under Satyadeo Dube, she worked primarily in theatre, apart from trying her hands on soap opera, cinema, and web series over the years.