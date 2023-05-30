 Mumbai News: NCP to circulate 50,000 booklets of SC verdict
Mumbai News: NCP to circulate 50,000 booklets of SC verdict

Awhad pointed out that the Shinde government has initiated the process to change the party ‘whip’.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will circulate 50,000 copies of booklet to expose the ‘unconstitutionality’ of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, party MLA from Mumbra and former minister Jitendra Awhad said on Monday.

Awhad stressed on conveying the real meaning of SC verdict

Awhad, who kickstarted the seminar on May 11 SC Judgment in the Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification case, at the YB Chavan Centre auditorium in presence of NCP chief, said that if the people of Maharashtra are conveyed the real meaning of the Supreme Court verdict in easy to understand language, it will lead to a victory for opposition bigger than Karnataka. “I’ll discuss this with state NCP president Jayant Patil soon,” Awhad said.

Awhad speaks on the change of party whip

Awhad pointed out that the Shinde government has initiated the process to change the party ‘whip’. “They have agreed to the fact that the SC has stated that appointment of Bharat Gogawale as whip is wrong. If they agree to this, they will also have to agree that the whip issued by Gogawale too is wrong. It also makes it clear that the whip issued by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu only would be applicable,” Awhad said.

