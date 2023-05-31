CM Shinde directs officials to take action against Indic Tales after complaints over objectionable articles

CM Eknath Shinde | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed officials to take action against Indic Tales, the website, for alleged derogatory articles about Savitribai Phule, CMO officials have said.

"CM Shinde has directed Chief Secretary to verify the alleged controversial contents of the website and proceed with oroper action," a senior CMO official said here on Wednesday.

Objectionable article on Savitribai Phule

Indic Tales has published articles that have several objectionable things in them. Several political as well as social institutions have registered complaints about it. Taking cognigence of the complaints CM has released orderes for action against the website, the official said.

The officer also said that the CM has also said that the government shall not tolerate any objectionable content against any of the revered figures of the society anymore.

Read Also NCP seeks police intervention against websites maligning Savitribai Phule

While writing about revered personalities of our society, it should be well researched and the authors, and publishers should ensure that it won't lead to disrespect towards any of such revered figures, CM said while releasing orders tobtake action against the website, the official said.

NCP's complaint to Mumbai Police

Nationalist Congress Party's delegation including Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil met Mumbai Police and submitted a complaint against Indic Tales and HinduPost over alleged derogatory articles against Phule.

Chhagan Bhujbal had written to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He asserted that these websites are publishing derogatory content that tarnishes the legacy of Savitribai Phule.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Contents of the Controversial Articles

The article published on Indic Tales, titled "Why Hindu Female Teachers before Savitribai Phule are not Recognized," attributes the information to @Bharadwajspeaks. It alleges that Savitribai Phule's school was sponsored by British missionaries and questions the British motives for supporting her project. The article goes on to claim that the British used Indian women to fulfill the sexual needs of their soldiers stationed in military cantonments, terming it "surgical rape."