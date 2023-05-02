 Pune: Ajit Pawar launches Xerox machine at party worker's shop amidst busy schedule
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Ajit Pawar launches Xerox machine at party worker's shop amidst busy schedule | Screengrab

Party workers in Baramati witnessed a different side of Nationalist Party Leader Ajit Pawar on Monday.

Pawar took a brief ten-minute break from his packed schedule to to inaugurate a second-hand Xerox machine at a shop, fulfilling a request from a party worker.

Party worker Suhas Madhavi had requested him

Party worker Suhas Madhavi had asked Pawar to inaugurate his second-hand Xerox machine during the flag-hoisting ceremony at the government building. Despite his busy schedule, Pawar graciously took the time to learn how to use the machine and wished the shop owner good luck. His kind gesture earned him the respect and admiration from the people of Baramati.

Emphasizing the importance of supporting small businesses and helping them grow, Ajit Pawar said, "Pressing just one button may seem small, but it meant a lot to the shop owner. As a leader, it's crucial to show our support for small businesses and encourage them to thrive."

