WATCH: Ajit Pawar shuts party worker urging Sharad Pawar not to resign: 'Chup baith naa..'

WATCH: Ajit Pawar shuts party worker urging Sharad Pawar to not resign: 'Chup baith naa..' |

NCP's Ajit Pawar is best known for his prompt and straightforward words in public. In the latest incident, Pawar reprimanded a party worker who was pleading to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar after he announced his resignation. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the position of President of the Nationalist Congress Party at an event in the Yashwantrao Chavan Foundation centre in the city.

Shortly after the announcement, he was gheraoed on the stage by NCP leaders and workers. Each and everyone on the stage was pleading Pawar to rethink his decision and revoke his resignation.

Many prominent leaders like Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad shed tears on their leader's decision.

Ajit Pawar got no chill😂 pic.twitter.com/iRE1acEa72 — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes,🇮🇳 (@memenist_) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, one of the party workers on stage pleaded with folded hands and asked him [Sharad Pawar] to take his resignation. The man with folded hands said, "Saheb we don't want any power or anything, we just want you as our chief." Replying to him, furious Ajit Pawar shut him by saying, "Chup baith naa.."

Ajit defends Sharad Pawar's decision

Ajit Pawar then defended the decision of his uncle Sharad Pawar, the party chief, to step down from his position. He urged party workers not to persuade Sharad Pawar to take his decision back and said that the party will function like Congress.

Ajit Pawar clarified that Sharad Pawar will continue to be the head of the NCP family, and the next leader of the party will work under his guidance. He added that the decision of Sharad Pawar to resign has come as a shock to everyone, and he had consulted with everyone before making the decision.

Ajit urged party workers not to be sentimental

Ajit Pawar appealed to the workers to listen to Sharad Pawar and not be sentimental. He mentioned that Sharad Pawar had himself spoken about the necessity of a change in guard a few days ago.

Ajit Pawar also stated that the decision was taken considering Sharad Pawar's age and health, and he won't take it back. He added that every decision will be taken after taking Sharad Pawar's guidance, and the party will always have his support. Ajit Pawar concluded by saying that the NCP will pass on the baton to the younger generation, and the new leader will have the party's full support.

Read Also Sharad Pawar resignation: Look back at his illustrious political career and achievements