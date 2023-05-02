Sharad Pawar resignation: Look back at his illustrious political career and achievements |

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar, the President of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), announced his resignation from the position. The announcement was made during an event at the Yashwantrao Chavan Foundation centre in the city. However, Pawar made it clear that he won't retire from active politics and the decision on the next party chief will be taken by the NCP working committee.

Pawar's political career: From MLA to Minister of Defence

Sharad Pawar started his political journey in 1967 when he was elected as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Baramati constituency. He went on to hold various positions in the government, including the Minister of Defence and Minister of Agriculture. He was also one of the founding members of the NCP, which he formed after parting ways with the Indian National Congress in 1999. Since then, he has been the President of the NCP.

Pawar's leadership in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar has been a Member of Parliament (MP) and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for many years. Under his leadership, the NCP has been a key member of the formerly ruling Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. His experience and wisdom have been invaluable in steering the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pawar's contributions to cricket and industry

Apart from politics, Sharad Pawar has also contributed to the sports and industrial sectors. He was the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2005 to 2008 and the President of International Cricket Council (ICC) from 2010 to 2012. He has also served as the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the Maratha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

Awards and recognition

In 2017, Sharad Pawar was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor. He has been widely recognized as one of the country's most effective and respected politicians.