 Pune: After Badlapur, Minor Student Assaulted at City School
Meanwhile, a massive protest was held at Badlapur Railway Station on Tuesday against the alleged sexual assault incident involving two minor girls at a school in Thane district. The alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Badlapur has sparked widespread outrage.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Pune: After Badlapur, Minor Student Assaulted at City School

Following the incident in Badlapur, a distressing incident of sexual assualt of the girl student has occurred at a well-known school in Pune.

As per the report, indicate that a minor girl was molested by a fellow student. This incident took place at a prominent institution situated in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune.

In light of recent events in Kolkata, Badlapur, and Kalwa, this latest occurrence raises serious concerns about the safety of women and, in particular, young girls.

The incident happened on August 15. The survivor, a seventh-grade student, was assaulted by another student from the same school, with the incident occurring in the school restroom.

FIR registered, accused held

A formal complaint has been lodged against student at the Samarth Police Station, leading to his arrest. The survivor's mother, aged 30, has initiated this complaint. It has also come to light that the assault occurred near the school toilet. Consequently, a case has been filed under Sections 74, 75 (1) (i) and POCSO against the accused at the Samarth Police Station.

Protest in Badlapur Railway Station

Meanwhile, a massive protest was held at Badlapur Railway Station on Tuesday against the alleged sexual assault incident involving two minor girls at a school in Thane district. The alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Badlapur has sparked widespread outrage.

On Tuesday, angry residents, demanding justice, began pelting stones at the school, and the situation escalated, prompting police intervention. The authorities used tear gas and other measures to control the crowd and restore order.

The protesters, wearing black clothes, targeted the school in their demonstration. As the chaos subsided, the police were able to apprehend the individuals responsible for the stone-throwing.

The suspects were taken into custody and are being held at the local police station.

The police are continuing their investigation into the assault case and are working to maintain peace in the community.

