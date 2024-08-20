Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Urges Agitating Doctors To Resume Duties Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | Twitter/Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has urged doctors, who are protesting over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, to resume their duties.

Her post on X, requesting doctors to return to work, came hours before Tuesday's Supreme Court hearing.

Taking to X, she wrote, "Genuine concerns about women’s safety in the workplace need citizens speaking out."

However, she targeted the opposition party in the state, saying, "The BJP's playbook on misinformation and how to destabilize isn’t going to work."

"Poor patients are suffering—urging doctors to please resume duties," she added.

In another tweet, she highlighted the autopsy report findings:

"RG Kar autopsy in the presence of a judicial magistrate and three doctors:

Shows NO fracture to the pelvic girdle or other bones.

150 gm refers to the weight of inner and outer genitalia, NOT to an imaginary amount of fluid.

Does NOT suggest multiple assailants."

She urged people not to spread fake news.

The heinous crime against the young trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has shocked the nation, leading to widespread outrage and protests.

Doctors across the country are on strike, which entered its second week on Monday. The strike has affected thousands of patients, causing significant difficulties for them.

The protesting doctors are demanding that the CBI arrest all the culprits involved in the case and ensure they receive the maximum punishment.

SC hearing

The Supreme Court has now taken up the case, with a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud set to hear the matter on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the CBI, which is handling the investigation, has been granted permission to conduct a polygraph test on the arrested suspect, according to an ANI report quoting CBI sources.