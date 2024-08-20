 Badlapur: 2 Nursery Girls Sexually Assaulted In School, Protestors Call Citywide Bandh Over Delay In Filing FIR; VIDEO
At the time the country is reeling under the horrifying incident of rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata, another shocking incident has come to light in Badlapur near Mumbai. Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by an employee in a reputed school in Badlapur. The citizens have called for a citywide bandh on Tuesday over the delay in registering FIR.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
A Bandlapur Bandh call is given by citizens on Tuesday after the delay in filing FIR against a school employee who sexually assualted two four-year-old girls. | X

At the time the country is reeling under the horrifying incident of rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata, another shocking incident has come to light in Badlapur near Mumbai. Two four-year-old girls were sexually assaulted by a school sweeper in a reputed school in Badlapur. The incident took place on August 12 and 13, initial reports say.

The citizens have now called for a citywide shutdown over the delay by the school administration in filing an FIR and taking action against the accused.

The citizens are protesting outside the school demanding answers for the safety of children, especially girl students in the school. The protest is receiving widespread support from local unions including rickshaw drivers, bus operators, local shopowners, and political parties.

article-image

As per reports, the sexual abuse of the minors came to light after the girl refused to attend school. After a medical examination, the truth was known. Shockingly, it was confirmed later that another girl also underwent the abuse. Allegedly, a sweeper of the school, working as a contract employee, had sexually abused the girls.

The citizens are furious because the parents were made to wait over 12 hours to file an FIR. The school administration also did not take swift action against the culprit. As per reports, the school administration has suspended the principal and class teacher and discontinued the contract with the agency which was providing sweepers.

The citizens are not only protesting outside the school but also on the platforms of Badlapur railway stations demanding justice for school girls. "At Badlapur station the train movement from 10.10 am is held up due to protest for non-railway issues," informed Dr Swapnil Nila, spokesperson of central railway.

