 Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Relatives At Mumbai's Sion Hospital
Amid the nationwide outrage against the rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata's hospital, a resident doctor in Mumbai's Sion hospital was assaulted in wee hours of Sunday. The female resident doctor was assaulted by the patient and his relatives who were in a drunken state.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
BMC run Sion Hospital |

A horrifying incident unfolded in Mumbai's Sion where a female resident doctor was assaulted by the patient and relatives in the wee hours of Sunday. As per reports, the incident took place around 3.30 am and both the patient and his attendants were in a drunk state.

Mumbai's Sion Hospital (Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Generel Hospital) is run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It can be noted that the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at BMC have been on strike supporting the nationwide protest on the security of resident doctors. The residents doctors at BMC hospitals have suspended elective services like OPD and OTs.

Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Relatives At Mumbai's Sion Hospital
article-image

As per reports, the accused patient came along with 5 to 6 male in a drunken state at the hospital. The patient came to treat some bruises on his face. However, during the treatment the female doctor was threathened her and assaulted. The doctor received injuries while defending herself. The accused also fled from the spot after the incident.

Speaking with the media, BMC MARD member Dr Akshay More said that at 3.30 am the patient came along with his relatives in a drunken state, and got in a fight with woman resident doctor. It is a matter of great concern that such incidents are hapenning in Mumbai."

The incident comes during the ongoing nationwide protests against the rape and murder of the female resident doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar medical college.

(More details are awaited).

Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Relatives At Mumbai's Sion Hospital

